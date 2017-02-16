Wait, How Did Manu Ginobili Do This?Tom Ley21 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelmanu ginobilisan antonio spurs171EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkManu Ginobili is old as hell but still capable of dope basketball moments, and this no-look dime from last night’s game against the Magic has me all fucked up. Advertisement I’ve watched this clip many times, and I still can’t figure out how exactly Ginobili knew Kawhi Leonard was trailing him. It doesn’t seem like he ever looks far enough over his shoulder to see Leonard. Maybe Leonard was calling for the pass all the way down the court? Whatever, I’m choosing to believe that Ginobili is a wizard.Recommended StoriesAndrew Wiggins Robbed Nikola Jokic Of His DignityHow In The World Did LeBron Make This Pass?Zion Williamson Is At It AgainTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply17 repliesLeave a reply