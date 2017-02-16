Manu Ginobili is old as hell but still capable of dope basketball moments, and this no-look dime from last night’s game against the Magic has me all fucked up.

Advertisement

I’ve watched this clip many times, and I still can’t figure out how exactly Ginobili knew Kawhi Leonard was trailing him. It doesn’t seem like he ever looks far enough over his shoulder to see Leonard. Maybe Leonard was calling for the pass all the way down the court? Whatever, I’m choosing to believe that Ginobili is a wizard.