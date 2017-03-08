Greg McClinton must have played football or something, because this overhander was as nice as pie.

This has got to be the best buzzer-beater of Championship Week, at least. See if you can find it on Wake Forest’s first-half shot chart.

There it is!

Recommended Stories

All Passengers Okay After Michigan Basketball Team Gets Into Plane Accident
Report: Josh Jackson Issued One-Game Suspension For Traffic Citation
Mark Gottfried Knew What He Was Signing Up For At N.C. State