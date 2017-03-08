Wake Forest's Greg McClinton Nails Casual Buzzer-Beater From Goddamn MarsPatrick Redford49 minutes agoFiled to: buzzer-beatersncaagreg mcclintonWake Forest Demon Deaconscollege basketball131EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Greg McClinton must have played football or something, because this overhander was as nice as pie.This has got to be the best buzzer-beater of Championship Week, at least. See if you can find it on Wake Forest’s first-half shot chart. There it is!Recommended StoriesAll Passengers Okay After Michigan Basketball Team Gets Into Plane AccidentReport: Josh Jackson Issued One-Game Suspension For Traffic CitationMark Gottfried Knew What He Was Signing Up For At N.C. StatePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply13 repliesLeave a reply