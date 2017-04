Do you really? You’ve been warned.

Motte, the 34-year-old former Cardinals closer, was DFAed by the Rockies out of spring training but signed a minor league deal with the Braves, and is now back up in the majors as a middle reliever.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the Triple-A Gwinnett Braves had a no-facial-hair rule, so the beard had to go. Motte let his 4-year-old daughter do the honors:

A good reminder that the vast majority of men without beards look like large soft babies.