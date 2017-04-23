Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

After sitting out last night’s Game 3 against Portland, Steve Kerr will miss the rest of the series and potentially longer, according to Marcus Thompson of the San Jose Mercury News.

The Warriors’ head coach missed last night’s game with “illness,” though the team did not provide any specifics. Per Thompson’s reporting:

At the worst of this current illness, Kerr was in excruciating pain, according to the sources, and he could barely walk. It was scary because it wasn’t a feeling he’s had before. The worst part, the Warriors don’t yet know what is going. They had to say “illness” because there are no answers yet. Kerr hasn’t felt well all series, according to people around him, and recently it become unbearable. It is unknown if these issues are even related to his past well-known health problems.

Kerr missed the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season while recovering from back surgery, but he had not missed any games this year until last night. Head assistant Mike Brown will take over in his stead.

