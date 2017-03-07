Washington GM Scot McCloughan Nowhere To Be Found As Free Agency BeginsLindsey AdlerToday 3:54pmFiled to: Scot McCloughanWashington RedskinsDan SnyderNFL504EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Matt Hazlett/Getty Today’s the day NFL teams can begin officially talking to free agents, and the Washington Post reports Washington Redskins GM Scot McCloughan was not at the Skins’ facility today as the team began negotiations with players. Advertisement This only adds to the mystery surrounding the increasingly confusing and obscured relationship between McCloughan and his team. McCloughan previously did not travel with the team to the rookie combine, an absence that he unconvincingly attributed to the death of his grandmother. Before that, local radio host and Skins-employed mouthpiece Chris Cooley floated a story about McCloughan struggling with alcohol, which the team failed to publicly deny. McCloughan’s absence today is just another indicator that something very weird is going on with him and the Skins. It is possible that McCloughan is not the team’s primary free-agent negotiator, but it is still strange for a GM to not even be at work on the first day of free agency. Advertisement Meanwhile, a reporter for the Loudoun Tribune tweeted a photo of a man in Skins gear who appears to be McCloughan: The Skins aren’t offering any explanation for McCloughan’s absence. The Post spoke to notorious slimeball PR man Tony Wyllie about McCloughan’s absence today. All he had to say was, “We’re busy with free agency.” Thanks, Tony.Recommended StoriesSomething Very Weird Is Going On With The SkinsIs Scot McCloughan Getting Zorned By Dan Snyder? Wife Of Skins GM Apologizes For Accusing ESPN Reporter Of Trading Blow Jobs For ScoopsLindsey Adlerlindsey.adler@deadspin.com@lindseyadlerStaff writerReply50 repliesLeave a reply