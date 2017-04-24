Photo: Eric Risberg/AP

In what would be the ideal alarmist story for a local news program to tease at the top of the show, McCain Foods announced a voluntary recall Friday for packages of frozen hash browns that “may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials.” A classic mixup.



The FDA’s site has more information regarding the two products, which were distributed to nine states:

The impacted products include the following: Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 001115055019) and Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns (UPC 007203649020). The Roundy’s products were distributed at Marianos, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin. The Harris Teeter products were distributed in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland. Distribution occurred after the date of January 19, 2017. No other products under the respective brands are impacted by this recall. The products being recalled were manufactured on January 19, 2017. The production code date is B170119 and can be found on the back of the packaging. Any product with a different production code date is not impacted by this recall.

According to the statement, no one has been injured from golf ball hash browns—yet.

