Via NFL

Have you ever looked around a vacant garage and thought, “Boy, this would be a great place for Ray Lewis to pretend he’s giving a Super Bowl pep talk, repeatedly using ‘we’ and ‘us’ to describe a team he never played for as he pumps up the empty room”? So has the NFL!

If you have any information about what this is and why it exists, please send it to tips@deadspin.com.

Recommended Stories

These Beautiful Aquarium Creatures Star In The Only Good Super Bowl Hype Video
What Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?
The Darkest Super Bowl