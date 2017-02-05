Watch Ray Lewis Deliver A Pregame Speech To The Patriots In A Seemingly Empty Garage For No Good Reason Emma BaccellieriToday 4:09pmFiled to: ray lewissuper bowlmysteriesnfl687EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via NFL Have you ever looked around a vacant garage and thought, “Boy, this would be a great place for Ray Lewis to pretend he’s giving a Super Bowl pep talk, repeatedly using ‘we’ and ‘us’ to describe a team he never played for as he pumps up the empty room”? So has the NFL! If you have any information about what this is and why it exists, please send it to tips@deadspin.com.Recommended StoriesThese Beautiful Aquarium Creatures Star In The Only Good Super Bowl Hype VideoWhat Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?The Darkest Super BowlReply68 repliesLeave a reply