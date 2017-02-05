Via NFL

Have you ever looked around a vacant garage and thought, “Boy, this would be a great place for Ray Lewis to pretend he’s giving a Super Bowl pep talk, repeatedly using ‘we’ and ‘us’ to describe a team he never played for as he pumps up the empty room”? So has the NFL!

If you have any information about what this is and why it exists, please send it to tips@deadspin.com.