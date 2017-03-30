As Baylor continues to insist that everything is just fine after admitting to making life miserable for women who reported they were raped, while simultaneously claiming it does “not have a legal duty to protect their students from harm caused by other students,” Texas lawmakers are considering a bill that would require Baylor, a private school, to comply with state open records laws. As part of that process, interim Baylor president David Garland testified before state senators Wednesday and offered pitiful excuses for why even he doesn’t know what exactly the lawyers who investigated the university-wide failure found.
Baylor has, from the beginning, never been forthright about how and why it downplayed or even ignored reports of rape, especially from women who said they were assaulted by football players. First, they produced a vague, almost meaningless report filled with broad language that never named who in the administration was at fault. Baylor leaders intentionally didn’t create a detailed written report, which could become public, by having the lawyers at Pepper Hamilton deliver their findings orally. Then Baylor admitted that Pepper Hamilton had just done a “stress test” based on a “subset of specific cases” and never even reviewed all reports of sexual assault.