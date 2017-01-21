Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer in dramatic fashion today, with an equalizer in stoppage time against Stoke City today:

That was Rooney’s 250th goal with Man U, besting Bobby Charlton’s mark of 249. He’s now scored two goals in his last four games, after having just three in his first 26 this season.

