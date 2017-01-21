Wayne Rooney Becomes Manchester United's All-Time Top Scorer With Equalizer In Stoppage TimeEmma BaccellieriToday 11:59amFiled to: wayne rooneyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueSoccer244EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer in dramatic fashion today, with an equalizer in stoppage time against Stoke City today: That was Rooney’s 250th goal with Man U, besting Bobby Charlton’s mark of 249. He’s now scored two goals in his last four games, after having just three in his first 26 this season. Recommended StoriesManchester United Have A Wayne Rooney ProblemThe Anatomy Of A Bogus Soccer Rumor, Starring Wayne Rooney Little Kid's Mind Blown Upon Realizing He's Standing Next To Wayne RooneyReply24 repliesLeave a reply