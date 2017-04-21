Photo Credit: Morry Gash/AP

The Raptors started tonight poorly, and they didn’t do anything to get better. Down 35-12 at the end of the first quarter (twelve points in the first quarter), they never made anything remotely resembling a run and ultimately got embarrassed to the tune of 104-77.

Advertisement

No Raptor had more than 15 points, and stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry were especially quiet with scoring totals of 8 and 13, respectively. Lowry described it just about as precisely as anyone possibly could: “We got our ass busted. ... It’s a terrible feeling.”

Not much else to say when you allow your opponent to shoot better than 50 percent from the field while hardly able to get a shot off yourselves. With the Bucks now up 2-1 in the series, Game 4 is Saturday.