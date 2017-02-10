Indians pitcher and drone enthusiast Trevor Bauer maintains a very active Twitter account. He often uses it to mix it up with fans and reporters, and also to express his trash opinions.



Ol’ Trevor was really on one last night and into this morning, holding court with the haters on topics ranging from real racism, global warming, bias journalisms, the intolerance of the left, and how incredibly not mad he is. The man is basically a human Reddit thread:

But none of these tweets can top this one, which I am going to get tattooed on my body: