Marshall Faulk picked in an inopportune time to dredge up his 2002 Super Bowl beef with New England. The Hall of Fame running back and NFL Network Analyst insisted that Tom Brady’s claim as the greatest quarterback ever should come with an asterisk on the same day that Brady and the Pats pulled off the craziest comeback in Super Bowl history.

“I’m trolled by the New Englanders all the time,” Faulk said when he stopped by the Deadspin offices in the middle of a blizzard earlier this week. “For the ones that don’t have friends to talk to, they talk to me about their team.”

He also discussed how he feels about the Patriots after the Super Bowl, what his advice is to football players just starting out in the NFL and those getting ready to retire, and the new TV show he’s appearing on along with Terrell Owens, Rob Gronkowski and other athletes.