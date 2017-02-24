Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo is holding a post-trade deadline press conference, at which he revealed that 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will not be seeing the floor at all this season.



Simmons suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot during an offseason scrimmage, and at the time it seemed certain that he would miss the entire season. But then a few weeks ago there were reports that Simmons might be ready to play after the All-Star break. That hope was definitively extinguished by Colangelo today:

Simmons will become the third first-round pick to miss the first at least the first 82 games of his Sixers career in the last three years. Nerlens Noel missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL, and was traded to the Mavericks yesterday. Joel Embiid missed his first two seasons with various injuries, and managed to play 31 games this season while on a minutes restriction before suffering a knee injury that has kept him out since late January. Colangelo stated at today’s press conference that Embiid will miss at least the next four games.