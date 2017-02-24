We Won't Be Seeing Ben Simmons This Year After AllTom LeyToday 10:58amFiled to: ben simmonsphiladelphia 76ersnbabasketball86EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Chris Szagola/AP Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo is holding a post-trade deadline press conference, at which he revealed that 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will not be seeing the floor at all this season. Advertisement Simmons suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot during an offseason scrimmage, and at the time it seemed certain that he would miss the entire season. But then a few weeks ago there were reports that Simmons might be ready to play after the All-Star break. That hope was definitively extinguished by Colangelo today:Simmons will become the third first-round pick to miss the first at least the first 82 games of his Sixers career in the last three years. Nerlens Noel missed his entire rookie year with a torn ACL, and was traded to the Mavericks yesterday. Joel Embiid missed his first two seasons with various injuries, and managed to play 31 games this season while on a minutes restriction before suffering a knee injury that has kept him out since late January. Colangelo stated at today’s press conference that Embiid will miss at least the next four games.Recommended StoriesPhiladelphia 76ers Trade Nerlens Noel To DallasPhiladelphia 76ers Trade For Yet Another CenterJoel Embiid Considered Quitting Basketball When He Was InjuredTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply86 repliesLeave a reply