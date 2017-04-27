Image via @MelonyRoy

Eagles QB Carson Wentz, hanging around Philadelphia for the NFL draft today, was being escorted on the Ben Franklin Parkway when he drew the attention of Philly fans. As the cart and security kept moving, a trail of adults and kids followed behind to take photos, chant, and yell.



The scene resembled the training run in Rocky II, if Rocky Balboa was moving backwards on a cart and looking at his phone.

GIF

At Wentz’s appearance, Philly fans booed a kid in a Tom Brady jersey, then cheered when a woman in a Brian Westbrook jersey stepped up:

Wentz also made a Cowboys fan take off his hat:

The guy knows how to please a crowd.