Alex Rodriguez is in the booth with Kevin Burkhardt for tonight’s Yankees-Royals game, and MLB On Fox drummed up publicity for it with a photo of the former player looking at his notes. Rodriguez’s items included something that’s tough to parse, but doesn’t seem to be about baseball.

MLB On Fox deleted the tweet, but here it is, preserved in these images:

A larger look at the two pages:

Along with a date—“January 31st”—there is a list at the bottom of the right page that says:

Child: -Birth control -Baby -Pull out stuff

Right above it is a question of some sort. To whom this is directed is anyone’s guess, but the topic of birth control was definitely important enough for A-Rod to make a note.