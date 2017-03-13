What Does This Profile Make You Think About Jim Nantz?Kevin DraperToday 11:43amFiled to: journalismismjim nantzmedia meltdownsmarch madnessdeath to the ncaancaa903EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP Last year, minutes after Villanova defeated North Carolina on a buzzer-beater to win the NCAA title, CBS play-by-play man Jim Nantz took the tie from around his neck and gave it to Villanova senior Ryan Arcidiacono. At the time we called Nantz—who explained that it was a tradition to honor his father, who taught him to tie a tie and died in 2009 after suffering from Alzheimer’s—“a tremendous weirdo” for doing so. Advertisement Yaron Weitzman profiled Nantz, and his tie-giving-away tradition, for The Ringer. Weitzman writes that “this story was supposed to be one poking fun at Nantz,” and examining the rich white guy who makes millions giving away ties to the mostly-black unpaid labor who generates that wealth, but in the course of talking to Nantz and some of the players who received a tie, the focus shifted. Along the way, Weitzman gets some pretty funny anecdotes, like Nantz trying very hard not to brag—“I’m not, in any fashion, comparing my little world as a sports commentator to what they do”—while bragging about his friendships with most of the living former presidents, and being unable to remember which players received the tie in about half of the years of his Very Important tradition. Advertisement Anyway, the Deadspin staff had pretty divergent reactions to the piece, and our discussion about it devolved into whether the piece was criticizing Nantz or not, the value of the writer pointing out why somebody is bad versus giving them enough rope to hang themselves, the perils of writers wanting to believe athletes think the way they do, how sports fans read stories as opposed to how sportswriters do, and assorted other topics. So, we ask, what does this profile make you think about Jim Nantz?[The Ringer]Recommended StoriesJim Nantz Appears To Be Insane Peyton Manning Shares A Rep With Jim Nantz, Who Won't Mention That HGH StoryJim Nantz Is A Sanctimonious Wiener Listen To Jim Nantz And Phil Simms Debate Greg HardyBob Costas Slams CBS And Jim Nantz Over Gutless Masters CoverageRed Alert: Jim Nantz Compromised, Hacked E-Mails Contain The Whitest Sentence On RecordKevin Draperkevin.draper@deadspin.com@kevinmdraperEditor at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 0EE1 F82C 193A 425C D4D0 FD5B CB8E E6B8 CC72 D58C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 57B6CE95 AA05F015 C14342F2 6ACC4487 27E1F155Reply90 repliesLeave a reply