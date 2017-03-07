What Is This?Samer Kalaf35 minutes agoFiled to: whatciararussell wilsonnflseattle seahawks511EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkCiara, the baby in her belly, little Future, and Russell Wilson posed for a photo. See if you can find Russ:I don’t know what else to say about this picture, other than when you crop out the heads, it becomes utterly baffling: Wonderful family, though.Recommended StoriesRussell Wilson And Ciara: That's Right, We FuckedRussell Wilson Googled "How To Describe A Beautiful Woman" To Find Something Nice To Say About CiaraReport: Russell Wilson And Ciara Can Fuck NowSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply51 repliesLeave a reply