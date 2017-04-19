Mike Cation heard a moan, and figured it was just two people in the stands talking loudly. The tennis announcer, working the USTA Pro Circuit’s Sarasota Open on Tuesday, looked at the crowd and saw everyone looking around. Then it became clear: This wasn’t two people talking. This was two people fucking.
Advertisement
“After the first three moans, it was clear that it was copulation,” Cation says, “being enjoyed vigorously.”
The tennis match yesterday interrupted by sex noises was, obviously, the first time Cation had ever experienced this during his four years as a tennis announcer. Like everyone, he was shocked. “Well, that is the most bizarre situation,” he said on the broadcast. “I don’t know how to put this, folks, but somebody’s phone—going off—in the stands.” He paused for a full 10 seconds. “And it was an adult video.”