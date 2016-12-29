After my first week of work here, I had dinner with my parents. My dad expressed concern that I’d used a swear word (“f***”) in my second blog. My mom, full of motherly intuition, replied “No, that’s part of his job now.”

Here’s what our elders thought of the site this year.

Ashley’s mom:



The only posts I’ve read are yours, so it’s been fantastic! [upside-down smiley face emoji] Not very sports related though

Hannah’s dad:

Whenever I read one of the sites, including Deadspin, I am acutely aware of the fact that my demographic is not the target audience. Nonetheless, I enjoy the approach, even as I admit that some of the verbs are not part of my vocabulary. I am a child of the 60's, and it seems to me that the unconventional, overtly liberal, extremely judgmental tone would have been right at home when I was younger (but for the absence of instantaneous mass media), had Mother Jones included a sports section. This clearly is not your father’s Sports Illustrated or Sporting News. (I confess that I did not need to know how to safely use my phone to view pornography, but, again, there’s that demographic divide.) Also, having grown up following the “conventional” sports, there is much more coverage of European football and MMA than I actually require, since I don’t know the players without a score card. I do like the inside baseball, and the occasional riff on how a player treated a baseball in single game, inning, or pitch. The way Deadspin is presented, with blogs from sister sites, leads me to cross over into the other locations. The political commentary was evil, and provided me with great enjoyment. I do miss some of the George Plimptonesque “writer becomes fencer” or knuckleball pitcher.

Drew’s mom:

Burke’s dad:



OK, so Tim Burke has worked for Deadspin for quite awhile—-four or five years. I would watch my facebook for stories and videos he and other Deadspin writers would post. This year, however, I actually started going TO Deadspin to read and watch the interesting stories. I also continue to follow the people who respond to the stories. Sorry Deadspin, you have some great writers, but your responders are even more amazing! Great comments with incredible senses of humor. Love the website and I look forward to seeing what else you folks can come up with in 2017.

Tom’s mom:

Dude, seriously?? 2016. What the fuck? The year in which the First Amendment lost and a Freak Show Clown won… I didn’t think for one half second that either would happen so we’re probably talking end times here… Anyway, Super proud of YOU and everyone at Deadspin for hanging in there through some really uncertain and tough times and coming out on the other side different, but still the same… still great, funny and insightful sports stuff – I have really enjoyed and been delighted by the inclusion of social commentary (HamNo!) and political stories now posted on Deadspin that I used to go to Gawker to read. Keep up the good work and enjoy every day!! xoxox Mom

Patrick’s dad:

Deadspin 2016 – what a ride. From the final steps of the whacked out Hulk Hogan lawyerly foxtrot to the normal level of cynical keepin-it-real journalism to the exit of hizzoner Kevin Johnson stage left it has been quite the year. At least the Donkeys won the super bowl. I sometimes wonder where Patrick got his penchant for seeing the world in a different way and his willingness to articulate what he sees. Must be from his Mom, who was always willing to say what everyone else was thinking but were afraid to say in a frank and straightforward way. Couldn’t be from his cynical Dad who can think himself into a paper bag.

Barry’s mom:

I’m glad all the staff survived all the legal issues the company faced, and disappointed the appeal didn’t come to a final conclusion.

Giri’s mom:

Since I don’t have any reference for year over year comparison... I’ve only come to know the site because my son is writing for it. However, I see myself reading not only your postings but a lot of the others as well because they are thoughtful well-written pieces!﻿



Samer’s dad:

Deadspin.com is a well-rounded media forum where there are so many sections of interest for readers. The publication delivers news in an entertaining format and tabloid style. With sports taking the lion’s share of focus, it makes an excellent and easy access to sports fan who like to keep up with sports news and results on a minute notice. Easy accessibility is the highest strength of the publication. That said, and because I am from the generation of Cronkite, Chancellor, and Smith, I find the publication is more geared to a younger readers in style and language. Personally, I can see some room for improvement for deadspin in few areas: a) Focusing on publishing not only photos and images, but the best and most unique: Though the computerized revolution offered us so many tools, we still did not utilize them to the fullest. For the young generation who are not familiar with black and white films and TV, they take the new technology for granted, and not even use it to its fullest capacity. The secret for Life, National Geographic, and Playboy magazines was mastering the art of images. Knowing that they accomplished that in the days of Kodak films and regular cameras, where there were no computers, was fantastic! You can easily appreciate how much can be done with the current technology. Life, National Geographic, and Playboy, were not only magazines but a culture. Current media can benefit from their experience. b) Using profanity and fowl language: I neither subscribe to that nor find it essential to incorporate in a journalistic language. To better illustrate my point, I consider myself of a liberal mind that accept profane language, nudity, and human sexuality to be at display or in the open, at the right time and place. I saw, enjoyed, and appreciated plays with total nudity like Equus and Oh Calcutta. I visited nude beaches and was one among others, and did not mind it. I even heard presidents (Nixon and LBJ) cussing, and thought of it as very presidential! If profanity is essential to the integrity of the story, that will be fine, but if used just like the language of auto mechanics; f,.. this and f... that, I find such usage not only to be in bad taste, but degrading to respectable journalism. A journalist who is using the language has to be sure none of his readers will be offended, not even one. c) Enhancing stories and opinions by incorporating still cartoons (caricature) and video cartoons: It is a side of the current media that still the same as the old days without improving, even some publications don’t tap it. As a former cartoonist, I am talking about the significance of this journalistic art from from side of experience. The New Yorker, British Punch, and German Punk Magazines built a culture around it, even using the old fashion way. With technology that is available now, just imagine what Cartoonists like Walt Disney or Oliphant can do?! There is a huge room for improvement when it comes to this side. A cartoon is a full opinion, delivered in the most lovable way to humans; through sarcasm and laughter. Who would object to that?! This is one opinion of your publication and of one person. I hope you’ll find it of some use to help improve deadspin for your work, your readers, and for the future. But, again, take my opinion within the right context of being old fashioned intellectual, not very much involved in sports, and not a fan of journalism in this country evolving to be tablodism!?

