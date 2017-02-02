What Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?

Photo: Tim Bradbury/AP

The Super Bowl is allegedly this weekend, and reports indicate that the contest will be played in Houston between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Who will win? That’s a question for another time. The more important questions that’s on everyone’s minds (as well as the pages of web publications everywhere) is: what time does the dang game start? Let’s go further. What time does the game start to tell readers what time the game starts?

