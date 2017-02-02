What Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?Patrick RedfordToday 6:05pmFiled to: this is so stupidnflwhat time superbowleditor's picksnew england patriotsatlanta falconsfootballsuper bowlsuper bowl 51super bowl likickoff time super bowlsuper bowl start timesuper bowl timetimespacetime and spacethe cosmosspacetimehow to watch super bowlhow to watch superbowlhow to stream super bowlsuper bowl streamseo558EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Tim Bradbury/AP The Super Bowl is allegedly this weekend, and reports indicate that the contest will be played in Houston between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Advertisement Who will win? That’s a question for another time. The more important questions that’s on everyone’s minds (as well as the pages of web publications everywhere) is: what time does the dang game start? Let’s go further. What time does the game start to tell readers what time the game starts?NJ.com: January 20, 1:20 p.m.Metro Boston: January 22Bleacher Report: January 22The Big Lead: January 22, 9:23 p.m.SB Nation: January 22, 9:45 p.m.A new Bleacher Report report: January 23Bleacher Report, just to make you sure you had it down: January 23SB Nation: January 23, 7:a.m.Los Angeles Times: January 20, 7:50 a.m.Maybe you forgot last week? Bleacher Report’s got you: January 30SB Nation: January 30, 8:30 a.m.Northwest Florida Daily News: January 30, 10:37 a.m.Spy Magazine jk it’s Bleacher Report: January 31Bustle: February 1, 11:00 a.m.Mic: February 1New York Times: February 1Bleacher Report: February 1Bleacher Report: February 2Bleacher Report: February 2God Damn It: February 2CBS Sports: February 2CBS Sports: February 2Fox Sports: February 2, 8:25 a.m.The Telegraph: February 2, 11:03 a.m.The Oregonian: February 2, 12:29 p.m.Vox: February 2, 1:30 p.m.We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.What time did "What time does the Superbowl start?" start?What Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?What Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?What Time Does "What Time Does The Superbowl Start?" Start?Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply55 repliesLeave a reply