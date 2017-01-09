Photo: John Locher/AP

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has an entry at the 26-minute mark of a podcast called The Pony Hour:

In the case of Amanda Nunes, who is like Chuck Liddell with a clitoris, it’s like—and minus the penis—this is a woman who can move back, forth, and forward, that doesn’t just punch you and hit you in the face. She punches through your head.

Ah.

[Bloody Elbow]

