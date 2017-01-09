What's A Bad Way To Describe Amanda Nunes?Samer KalafToday 3:17pmFiled to: ufcbruce buffermmaamanda nunes744EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: John Locher/AP UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has an entry at the 26-minute mark of a podcast called The Pony Hour: Advertisement In the case of Amanda Nunes, who is like Chuck Liddell with a clitoris, it’s like—and minus the penis—this is a woman who can move back, forth, and forward, that doesn’t just punch you and hit you in the face. She punches through your head.Ah. Advertisement [Bloody Elbow]Recommended StoriesAmanda Nunes's Destruction Of Ronda Rousey, In Photos Amanda Nunes Annihilates Ronda RouseyIT IS ALL OVER: UFC Announcer Mike Goldberg Mercifully Sent To Nice Farm UpstateSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply74 repliesLeave a reply