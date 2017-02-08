Today the Brooklyn Nets announced that they’ll start the season with a resounding L:



Of the jersey ads that will debut in the next NBA season, this is far and away the ugliest yet. The Nets, who have a primary black and white scheme, appear to have pasted a logo on the front and called it a day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s probably a lesson here about the leverage that any given team can apply on an advertiser, proportionate to the team’s status and success. The Boston Celtics can convince General Electric to abandon their usual blue and blend into their green and white, but the nine-win, league-worst Nets, four seasons removed from a relocation and redesign, couldn’t get a software company founded in 2002 to ditch a garish red square.