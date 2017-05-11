Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will retire former shortstop Derek Jeter’s number on May 14, finally making him a True Yankee. MLB has built up to this ceremony by introducing the Jeet 16, a bracket of Jeter’s finest moments.



It even has regions:

Even with 16 selections, MLB’s overview of the Jeter era feels a little colorless and one-dimensional, missing much of what made Derek Jeter such a compelling, if not mythic, sports figure. Here, to make up for that, is our own supplementary bracket for public discussion—the Ejeet Eig2t, a collection of even more moments, representing the former Yankees shortstop in full:

Here are our picks.



Yeah Jeets: That time a rumor claimed Jeter would not only say “Yeah Jeets!” while naked on his couch watching highlights of himself, but also while receiving oral.