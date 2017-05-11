Photo: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees will retire former shortstop Derek Jeter’s number on May 14, finally making him a True Yankee. MLB has built up to this ceremony by introducing the Jeet 16, a bracket of Jeter’s finest moments.

Advertisement

It even has regions:

Image: MLB

Even with 16 selections, MLB’s overview of the Jeter era feels a little colorless and one-dimensional, missing much of what made Derek Jeter such a compelling, if not mythic, sports figure. Here, to make up for that, is our own supplementary bracket for public discussion—the Ejeet Eig2t, a collection of even more moments, representing the former Yankees shortstop in full:

Here are our picks.

Yeah Jeets: That time a rumor claimed Jeter would not only say “Yeah Jeets!” while naked on his couch watching highlights of himself, but also while receiving oral.

Butt-Eating Gossip: That time a different rumor claimed Jeter requested that his butt be eaten.

Gift Baskets: That time a third rumor claimed Jeter would give gift baskets, including autographed baseballs, to women he bedded. (Jeter later denied this one.)

Jeter Humps: That time ESPN put together a starting lineup of women with whom Jeter has canoodled.

Jeter In Buttland: That time one of our commenters wrote the dumbest and greatest story about Jeter.

Derek Eater: That time Jeter looked fat.

Jeter Vs. A-Rod: Every time Jeter and his teammate Alex Rodriguez insisted that they were on amicable terms, which was protesting a little too much.

Re2pect: That time someone thought a perfectly fine letter of the alphabet could be replaced with a number and everyone would just accept it.

The blank bracket is opened up to the floor. What’s your top moment from the Ejeet Eig2t? I have chalk all the way through, with Yeah Jeets winning, but feel free to argue otherwise.

Recommended Stories

CNBC Interview With Derek Jeter And Alex Rodriguez Was Awkward From The Start
Yeah Jeets
Derek Jeter Went Out The Way He Deserved