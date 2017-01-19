Scott Barbour/Getty

Serena Williams, fresh off her 6-3, 6-4 win over Lucie Safarova in the second round of the Australian Open, was in no mood to dwell on the negatives. So when a reporter asked about her 23 unforced errors, she was sure to extract an apology:

In case you’re having trouble making out all the audio, here’s a transcript of how that all went down:

The reporter was later spotted outside the venue, rooting through the compost for banana peels, tail between legs.