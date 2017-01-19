When Serena Williams Asks For An Apology, She Gets ItGiri NathanToday 12:48pmFiled to: serena williamstennisaustralian openpets14516EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Scott Barbour/Getty Serena Williams, fresh off her 6-3, 6-4 win over Lucie Safarova in the second round of the Australian Open, was in no mood to dwell on the negatives. So when a reporter asked about her 23 unforced errors, she was sure to extract an apology:In case you’re having trouble making out all the audio, here’s a transcript of how that all went down:The reporter was later spotted outside the venue, rooting through the compost for banana peels, tail between legs.Recommended StoriesNo. 72 Ranked Player Nervously Banters With Coach During Upset Of Serena WilliamsNick Kyrgios Stopped Giving A Shit And Crashed Out Of The Australian OpenTennis Match Turns Into A Contest Of Who Can Retire FirstGiri Nathangiri.nathan@deadspin.com@girrelevantWriterReply145 repliesLeave a reply