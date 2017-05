GIF

Right in the middle of a bike race!



At about the 30-second mark of this video you can see a drone fall from the sky and hit the wheels of the rider on the left side of the frame. Everything seems to be fine for a few seconds, but then the rider suddenly goes straight over his handlebars.

A bike race is a bad place to walk your dog. It is also a bad place to crash your drone.

[Shutterbug]