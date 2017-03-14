Where's A Bad Place To Walk Your Dog?Patrick RedfordToday 7:32pmFiled to: bikespinanimalsdogsbad dogscyclingpeter sagantirreno adriatico14EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Right in the middle of a dang bike race!Luckily, Bora’s Peter Sagan is maybe the best bike handler in the business, so he had no problem dodging this dog. An action photo shows that the pup in question is probably a water spaniel or, less likely, a small labradoodle. As far as I can tell, neither breed is capable of riding a bike, so they should stay out of races. Leave the racing to the champion athlete dogs.Recently in BikespinGood Dog Joins Bike Race, Smokes The CompetitionCycling Team Derailed By Disintegrating WheelsGlory Boy Cyclist Celebrates Too Early, Loses RacePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply14 repliesLeave a reply