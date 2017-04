GIF

The Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-2 Sunday to improve their home record to 3-5. A portly fellow in a Paul Konerko jersey celebrated the win by invading the field in the ninth inning.

Advertisement

The fan eluded security better than starting pitcher Jose Quintana, who holds a 6.17 ERA in four starts, has eluded hitters so far this season.

Before his stunt, the White Sox fan appeared to be offering other fans hot dogs he kept inside his hat.

H/t Paul