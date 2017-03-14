Photo credit: Morry Gash/AP

Presumptive White Sox Opening Day center fielder Charlie Tilson will be out for at least three more weeks with a stress reaction in his foot, the team said yesterday. It’s just the latest setback for the Wilmette native, who singled in his major-league debut last August, then promptly injured himself while diving for a ball.

Advertisement

Replacing the production they were counting on Tilson, who’s slugged .392 in his minor-league career, to provide won’t be easy. According to CSN Chicago, “The White Sox have three players in camp who would be in the mix to start in center field April 3 against the Detroit Tigers: Peter Bourjos, Adam Engel and Jacob May.”



Bourjos, a defensive wizard who’s slugged .382 over seven years in the majors and struggled to find playing time with a 91-loss Philadelphia Phillies team last year, is perhaps the lead candidate. Engel, a 25-year-old who’s slugged .394 in the minors, and May, a 25-year-old who’s slugged .379 in the minors, certainly have very real chances at the job, though.