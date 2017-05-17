Victor Decolongon/Getty

The White Sox almost won in extra innings last night against the Angels in Anaheim, but ultimately let the Angels win on a walk-off single.



Advertisement

The teams went into the 10th inning tied at five runs apiece. The White Sox had battled back from a 5-2 deficit to score three runs in the ninth to send it to extras.

In the top of the 11th, the White Sox took the lead with a home run from Tim Anderson off of Yusmeiro Petit. The inning ended when Tyler Saladino struck out.

Advertisement

But when the Angels came to bat against David Robertson, things fell apart. Robertson allowed a single and a passed ball, but got one out on a fielder’s choice from Danny Espinosa. Ben Revere singled, and then Cameron Maybin hit a fly ball that fell just over Anderson’s head, bringing in Espinosa to tie the game at six.

Robertson intentionally walked Mike Trout, and Albert Pujols drove in the winning run. The Angels won, 7-6.

It took the White Sox exactly four hours to lose to the Angels. The teams meet again tonight, then the White Sox go on to Seattle for a four-game series.