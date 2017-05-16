Photo credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Chicago White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey has been generally ineffective this year, but he’s been at his worst when attempting to get through an opponent’s lineup for a third time. He’s pitched to 15 batters in this situation, allowing nine runs and a .750/.733/1.583 batting line.



Why, then, did Pelfrey pitch to Los Angeles Angels leadoff man Kole Calhoun with two on and a 3-0 lead last night in the fifth inning? And why did he subsequently pitch to Mike Trout in a tie game, with the following result?

After the game, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports, manager Rick Renteria admitted that he’d allowed the emotions he felt for Pelfrey—who was pitching in his fifth game for the Sox, and seeking his first win—to cloud his reason.



“I’ve been doing this a long time, and today my emotions for an individual came before the reality of managing for a team,” said the manager.