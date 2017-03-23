Screen capture via MLB.com

The Chicago White Sox will be relying on new manager Rick Renteria to develop their promising young players this year. Whether he can do anything like he did during his 2014 stint as manager of the Chicago Cubs, when he helped turn first baseman Anthony Rizzo and starting pitcher Jake Arrieta into stars, remains to be seen, but what is clear is that he makes a tasty queso fundido involving lobster tails. MLB.com has video, taken at Renteria’s home in Temecula, Calif.:



“Sometimes, when you do things at home and you put time and effort into it, you know, people know you care,” said Renteria.