The Chicago White Sox, who have spent much of the spring evaluating center fielders, are that much closer to making what will certainly be a tough choice today, as 25-year-old Adam Engel, a candidate for the job, has been optioned to the team’s AAA affiliate in Charlotte. The team announced the transaction on Twitter:



Engel hit .222/.349/.250 in 18 games this spring, but will have plenty of opportunities to impress and make his way to the South Side this year.



The move follows on several others the team made yesterday, when they sent five of their top prospects to the minors. The most promising, second baseman Yoan Moncada, hit .317/.391/.683 this spring while looking sharp around the bag and striking out in a third of his at-bats, down from over half in a brief call-up with Boston last September. He is expected to assume a role on the big-league team later this year, as are pitchers Reynaldo Lopez (3.72 ERA this spring), Lucas Giolito (5.59), and Carson Fulmer (6.14). The fifth prospect, hard-throwing Michael Kopech (7.50), will need more seasoning in the minors.

“All five of them impressed in different ways,” general manager Rick Hahn told the Chicago Tribune.