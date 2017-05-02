Photo credit: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

The Chicago White Sox have optioned center fielder Jacob May to Triple-A Charlotte, reports Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

May, who carries a batting line of .056/.150/.056, picked up his second hit of the season last night, driving in the sole Pale Hose run in a 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. It wasn’t enough to keep him in the majors.

“He might have been a little overmatched,” said manager Rick Renteria.

