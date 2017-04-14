GIF Via MLB.com

The Chicago White Sox started a three-García outfield in Minnesota tonight, with Avisaíl García in right, Leury García in center, and Willy García—who was promoted to the majors today to fill in while Melky Cabrera is on paternity leave, after not being called up yesterday—in left.

In his first major-league at-bat, Willy smoked a ball into the left-center gap for a solid double, then was promptly thrown out at third for the last out of the inning while trying to stretch it for a triple.