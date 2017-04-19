With the Chicago White Sox in New York to play the Yankees this week, José Quintana made an appearance on The Tonight Show. He credits regularly watching the show with helping him learn English, and took the opportunity to pay back host Jimmy Fallon by helping him learn some Spanish.

Quintana, the Sox’s ace, is 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA on the year. In his most recent start, against the lowly Minnesota Twins, he gave up five runs on three singles, two doubles, a triple, and a walk before recording his second out.