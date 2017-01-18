White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech was the 33rd overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. As you can see here, he is capable of throwing the ball hard as hell:



No, this does not mean Kopech can throw 110 from the mound. This is a pull-down drill (my favorite sports drill) that is meant to achieve maximum velocity. But even in the context of the drill, 110 mph is pretty impressive. Casey Weathers basically got himself back into the league by throwing 108 mph during a pull-down drill last year.

Now please enjoy these inspiring tweets from Kopech:

I just threw my coffee cup across the room as hard as I could.