The Chicago White Sox have signed promising 23-year-old shortstop Tim Anderson to a six-year contract extension. Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune has the details:



The contract includes two club options that would give the Sox control of the 23-year-old through 2024 and would bring the value of the deal to $50.5 million if both are exercised. Anderson likely would have been arbitration-eligible for the 2020 season and a free agent after the 2022 season.

No player with less than a year of major-league service time has ever signed such a lucrative deal. Anderson, who hit .283/.306/.432 last year and struck out nine times as often as he walked in 410 at-bats while playing solid defense, will attempt to become the first homegrown White Sox position player to amass 10 WAR with the team since Joe Crede, who last played with the team in 2008.

Fangraphs projects Anderson for a .260/.284/.381 batting line.