Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty

Big New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made great use of an ill-advised Dylan Covey pitch, launching an intercontinental home run 448 feet into the night off the Rule 5 pick, who was making his second major-league start.



Judge walloped the ball away at 116 miles per hour. It was the third home run that Covey gave up in his five innings of work.

As of publication, the White Sox were losing 8-1 after seven innings.