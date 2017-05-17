Photo: Mark Terrill/AP

The Los Angeles Lakers received the second pick in the NBA draft this evening and the future’s looking up for the franchise. The team appears to be the most likely destination for UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, who is rated as the second-best prospect by most draft evaluators, and whose father said he would only play for the Lakers.



Advertisement

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported tonight that Ball hasn’t decided whether he’ll work out for teams besides the Lakers. This information came via an anonymous source:

“We will make that decision closer to June,” the source said. The source added that it’s been “clear from the start our desired destination is Los Angeles.”

Who would have that kind of insight into Lonzo Ball’s plans? What a mystery.

Advertisement

[ESPN]