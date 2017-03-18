Wisconsin Takes Down Overall No. 1 VillanovaEmma Baccellieri51 minutes agoFiled to: villanova wildcatswisconsin badgersNCAA tournament 2017College Basketballncaa619EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink No. 8 Wisconsin has knocked out overall No. 1 Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Trailing by four points at halftime, Villanova managed to take a lead in the second half but never stretched it to more than seven. Wisconsin went on a 15-5 run in the game’s final minutes—with key support from Bronson Koenig, who hit a three-pointer with the game tied after spending much of the second half on the bench with four fouls, and Nigel Hayes, who hit the game-winning layup.Wisconsin now heads to New York for the Sweet Sixteen, and defending champions Villanova go home. Recommended StoriesSeton Hall Boned By Terrible Flagrant Foul RulingOklahoma State Covers Thanks To Last-Second ThreeNorthwestern Wins Undeservedly Thanks To Huge Vandy BonerReply61 repliesLeave a reply