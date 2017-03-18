No. 8 Wisconsin has knocked out overall No. 1 Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Trailing by four points at halftime, Villanova managed to take a lead in the second half but never stretched it to more than seven. Wisconsin went on a 15-5 run in the game’s final minutes—with key support from Bronson Koenig, who hit a three-pointer with the game tied after spending much of the second half on the bench with four fouls, and Nigel Hayes, who hit the game-winning layup.

Wisconsin now heads to New York for the Sweet Sixteen, and defending champions Villanova go home.

