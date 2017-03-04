The U.S. women’s national team lost to England for the first time ever on home soil, giving up a goal in the 90th minute to fall 1-0 in their second match of the SheBelieves Cup, the team’s only major international competition of the year.

With the clock ticking through its final minute of regulation time, Ellen White scored the game’s first and only goal on a rebound off the crossbar:

The U.S. plays France on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. for their third and final game of the cup. England lost to France 2-1 on Wednesday and will play Germany on Tuesday.