Wonderteen Christian Pulisic Undresses A Pair Of Defenders, Serves Up Opening Goal
Patrick Redford
18 minutes ago

This evening's USMNT-Panama match was soggy, goalless, and uneventful for the first 39 minutes, until America's greatest teenager, Christian Pulisic, owned a pair of experienced Panamanian defenders and put an easy assist on a platter for Clint Dempsey. Felipe Baliy and Roman Torres are two of Panama's best players, and they didn't stand a chance.

The USMNT gave up a dumb goal right before halftime and went into the break tied 1-1.