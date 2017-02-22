Wow! Look Upon Colby Rasmus's Beard, And PukeLindsey AdlerToday 1:35pmFiled to: Baseball chinsColby RasmusTampa Bay RaysMLBDisgusting1006EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Elsa/Getty Images There’s no polite way to say this: These photos of Colby Rasmus are the worst thing I’ve ever seen. Advertisement Ostensibly, Rasmus is a person with feelings and all that nonsense, but it doesn’t seem like he’s a person who owns a mirror, judging by these portraits he posed for after reporting to the Tampa Bay Rays’ spring training.As a matter of procedure, it must be said that Rasmus’s disgusting, neck-only beard is an impressive commitment to becoming a true Florida Man. Advertisement Because a photo is worth a thousand words, I’ll get out of your way. Elsa/Getty Images Elsa/Getty Images David Goldman/AP Images Okay, let’s just go for it: Unfortunately, it looks like Rasmus was just doing this as a frickin’ joke: Regardless: Jesus Christ.Recommended StoriesThe Best Of MLB Photo Day 2016Colby Rasmus Is Thrilled That Obama Isn't President In CanadaWhose Disgusting Baseball Chin Is This?Lindsey Adlerlindsey.adler@deadspin.com@lindseyadlerStaff writerReply100 repliesLeave a reply