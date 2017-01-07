Photo Credit: Eric Gay/AP

Some selected snapshots from Saturday’s playoff game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans:

Mark Davis is afraid. Very afraid. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

The scoreboard says that the Texans won today. My heart says that Haruki Murakami won today, by somehow managing to perfectly capture the experience of watching this game when he published The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle in 1994:



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sometimes, when one is moving silently through such an utterly desolate landscape, an overwhelming hallucination can make one feel that oneself, as an individual human being, is slowly being unraveled. The surrounding space is so vast that it becomes increasingly difficult to keep a balanced grip on one’s own being. The mind swells out to fill the entire landscape, becoming so diffuse in the process that one loses the ability to keep it fastened to the physical self.”

Yes, something like that.