Via NCAA Wrestling

Iowa senior Cory Clark was understandably pretty pumped to win a national championship last night. So much so, apparently, that he threw one of the team coaches to the ground in his celebration:

Per Clark’s comments after the match, though, his coach had been asking for it:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I freaked out. I didn’t know what to do; kind of out of it out there. (Brands) said ‘Throw me. I go, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘Throw me.’ I said, ‘All right.’ I grabbed him and threw him. So that’s what happened. I don’t know if he wants you — he probably wants it to seem like I tossed him for some reason. I didn’t want to throw him; he wanted thrown. He was fired up.”

A great test of how far a guy is willing to listen to his coach’s instructions, really.

[Des Moines Register & Iowa City Press-Citizen]