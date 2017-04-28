WWE today announced the name of its other July pay-per-view.

Advertisement

It is called WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Great. Balls. Of. Fire.

Advertisement

Wrestling has had plenty of clumsy and silly names over the years, from December to Dismember to Insurrextion to Taboo Tuesday to In Your House 7: Good Friends, Better Enemies. But this one is so bad it’s good. One: It has the word “balls” in it. Two: It is named after a 1957 Jerry Lee Lewis song. Three: Undoubtedly, the official song of WWE Great Balls of Fire will not be “Great Balls of Fire.”

The event is a Raw-exclusive pay per view. Per a video, Brock Lesnar will be making his first defense of the WWE Universal Championship he won from Goldberg at WrestleMania at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Sponsored

I eagerly await to see how great these balls of fire are on July 9.