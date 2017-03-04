Photo Credit: Elise Amendola/AP

While Shaquille O’Neal and Paul “Big Show” Wight were rumored to compete against one another in next month’s Wrestlemania, it now sounds like it’s not going to happen. On his most recent podcast episode, Shaq blamed WWE for the match not taking place and said it wasn’t his fault. Big Show had a very different take, in an interview with ESPN published yesterday:

“It’s on Shaq. He has to figure things out in his own camp. Maybe he is just too scared to show up because he’s too busy riding around singing karaoke with John Cena and going to Krispy Kreme and getting fatter every week.... He’s got to be what, 440, 450 pounds? He’s gotten pretty fat. Me on the other hand? I just weighed in this morning — 379 pounds.... Maybe he doesn’t want to put on spandex and show the entire world that Shaquille O’Neal, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, looks like Jabba the Hutt. It’s on him. He has to weigh these consequences in his own mind. Does he want the world to know how fat and out of shape he is? Or does he want to sit back and talk shit into a podcast?... C’mon, Shaq. Where are you? Just bring some heating pads after the match. You’ll be all right.”

I, too, would rather have a life with delightful carpool karaoke sessions and red-light Krispy Kreme runs than one with mandatory spandex and Wrestlemania.