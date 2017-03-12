Via Yadier Molina

After Team Puerto Rico cleared its dugout and bullpen to investigate a fan fight the stands of their World Baseball Classic game last night, catcher Yadier Molina has been pointed with his criticism of security.

Advertisement

Just before the ninth inning of Puerto Rico’s game against Mexico outside of Guadalajara, fighting apparently broke out in the stands near the section that held the players’ families. As it escalated, Puerto Rico’s players left the dugout seemingly to see what was happening and check on family—

Second baseman Javier Baez offered a description to MLB.com reporters after the game: “When I saw the brawl was in the family section, I saw my family and everybody’s family trying to separate and try to be safe. Well, I got a little bit desperate, yes, because I hadn’t seen what happened, but everything was under control. My family said that everything was okay.”

Advertisement

Molina had a more biting take, critiquing MLB for not providing security for families. (MLB is one of the lead partners of the WBC and has encouraged players to participate, but it’s not the event’s organizing body; it’s not clear if security is left to the home stadiums to handle or is the responsibility of the tournament’s organizer, the World Baseball and Softball Confederation.)

Puerto Rican players reportedly now want to leave Mexico immediately after today’s game against Italy, rather than spending the night in the country as is scheduled.