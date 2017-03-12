Yadier Molina Criticizes WBC Security After Team Puerto Rico Clears Dugout To Investigate Fight In StandsEmma BaccellieriToday 12:57pmFiled to: World Baseball Classic2017 world baseball classicyadier molinabaseballmlbpuerto rico8EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Via Yadier Molina After Team Puerto Rico cleared its dugout and bullpen to investigate a fan fight the stands of their World Baseball Classic game last night, catcher Yadier Molina has been pointed with his criticism of security. Advertisement Just before the ninth inning of Puerto Rico’s game against Mexico outside of Guadalajara, fighting apparently broke out in the stands near the section that held the players’ families. As it escalated, Puerto Rico’s players left the dugout seemingly to see what was happening and check on family—Second baseman Javier Baez offered a description to MLB.com reporters after the game: “When I saw the brawl was in the family section, I saw my family and everybody’s family trying to separate and try to be safe. Well, I got a little bit desperate, yes, because I hadn’t seen what happened, but everything was under control. My family said that everything was okay.” Advertisement Molina had a more biting take, critiquing MLB for not providing security for families. (MLB is one of the lead partners of the WBC and has encouraged players to participate, but it’s not the event’s organizing body; it’s not clear if security is left to the home stadiums to handle or is the responsibility of the tournament’s organizer, the World Baseball and Softball Confederation.)Puerto Rican players reportedly now want to leave Mexico immediately after today’s game against Italy, rather than spending the night in the country as is scheduled.Recommended StoriesSalvador Pérez Injured In WBC Home-Plate CollisionItaly Gets Walk-Off Win Versus Mexico With Five Runs In The Bottom Of The NinthRyan Dempster Performs Act Of Valor By Facing Fearsome Dominican Republic Lineup In Return To BaseballReply8 repliesLeave a reply