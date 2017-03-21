With spring training no longer a novelty and no actual games to cover, baseball’s news cycle is stuck in a brief rut where it has to rely on waterskiing squirrels to stay alive. Today’s example comes to you in the form of a hairless cat named Mr. Delicious. He belongs to Yankees first baseman Greg Bird.

Advertisement

The baseball player says Mr. Delicious—also referred to as “Lish”—is actually a distant relative of Mr. Bigglesworth, Dr. Evil’s cat in the Austin Powers movies:

Of the pet’s personality, Bird said the cat is “more like a dog.”

Advertisement

H/t to Maddie